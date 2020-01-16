Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 245 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,094 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,156,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

NYSE D traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.53. 1,598,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,533. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $83.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

