Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,338 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TH Capital raised their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $223.49. 10,514,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,136,728. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

