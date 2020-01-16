Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $158.49

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $158.49 and traded as high as $158.51. Reinsurance Group of America shares last traded at $157.33, with a volume of 235,074 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGA. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.52 and its 200-day moving average is $158.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total transaction of $426,757.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $626,293.85. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,434. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

