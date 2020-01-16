Renishaw (LON:RSW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RSW. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) target price on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target (down previously from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Renishaw from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 3,150 ($41.44) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 3,463.57 ($45.56).

Shares of RSW stock opened at GBX 3,684 ($48.46) on Monday. Renishaw has a 12-month low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,724 ($62.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,871.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,763.56.

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

