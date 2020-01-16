Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $23.49 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.49.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.83% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,512,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,684,000 after acquiring an additional 356,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,969,000 after acquiring an additional 749,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,146,000 after acquiring an additional 276,983 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,707,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 65.5% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,858,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $71,161.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,795.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $48,752.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,533. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

