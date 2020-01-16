Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $23.49 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.49.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.83% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,512,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,684,000 after acquiring an additional 356,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,969,000 after acquiring an additional 749,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,146,000 after acquiring an additional 276,983 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,707,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 65.5% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,858,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $71,161.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,795.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $48,752.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,533. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Earnings History and Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit