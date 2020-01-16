Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

WWD opened at $123.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average of $112.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $75.57 and a 1-year high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $736.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 257.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,020,000 after acquiring an additional 744,802 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 700,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,839,000 after purchasing an additional 78,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 698,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,057,000 after purchasing an additional 30,541 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,852,000 after acquiring an additional 99,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 16.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 595,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 82,765 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,220.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

