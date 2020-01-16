Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and $1.03 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.12 or 0.03545859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00125549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Reserve Rights Token Profile

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,205,530,273 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

