Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Resona Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) shares dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32, approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 21,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Resona from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 24th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers banking and trust banking, credit guarantee, collection of bills and receivables, factoring, and credit card administration and guarantee facilities.

