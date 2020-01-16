Reviewing Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) and Livent (OTCMKTS:LTHM)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) and Livent (NYSE:LTHM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Koninklijke DSM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Livent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Livent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Koninklijke DSM has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livent has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke DSM and Livent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke DSM N/A N/A N/A Livent 17.75% 16.97% 12.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Koninklijke DSM and Livent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke DSM 1 1 2 0 2.25 Livent 2 4 4 0 2.20

Livent has a consensus target price of $12.01, suggesting a potential upside of 35.86%. Given Livent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Livent is more favorable than Koninklijke DSM.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke DSM and Livent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke DSM $10.94 billion 2.00 $1.27 billion $1.73 17.39 Livent $442.50 million 2.92 $126.10 million $0.91 9.71

Koninklijke DSM has higher revenue and earnings than Livent. Livent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke DSM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Livent beats Koninklijke DSM on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments. The Nutrition segment offers nutrients, such as vitamins, carotenoids, nutritional lipids, and other ingredients to feed, food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries; and food enzymes, cultures, yeast extracts, savory flavors, hydrocolloids, and other specialty ingredients for dairy, baking, beverage, and savory applications. The Materials segment provides specialty plastics for the electrical and electronics, automotive, flexible food packaging, and consumer goods industries; Dyneema, a fiber solution for protective solutions and commercial marine applications; and resins solutions for paints and industrial, and optical fiber coatings. The Innovation Center segment offers cellulosic and starch-based bio-ethanol, and bio-based succinic acids; anti-reflective coatings for solar glass; and anti-soiling coatings for use in cleaning and maintaining solar farms in desert-like conditions. This segment also produces biomedical materials and technologies that enable medical device manufacturers to enhance care across various medical specialties. Koninklijke DSM N.V. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Heerlen, the Netherlands.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

