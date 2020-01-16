Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $801,774.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,234.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 141,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,112,857.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,079,199 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 380,085 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 220,573 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 113,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 203,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,397. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $902.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

