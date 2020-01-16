Robotina (ROX) One Day Volume Hits $132,743.00

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Robotina has a market cap of $12.97 million and approximately $132,743.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robotina token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Robotina has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.29 or 0.03648805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00197479 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Robotina Profile

Robotina’s launch date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico . The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

