Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Price Target Cut to C$1.40 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its price objective reduced by Eight Capital from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of ROXG stock traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Roxgold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.00.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

