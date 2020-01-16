Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,750 ($36.17). Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,806.67 ($36.92).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 2,293 ($30.16) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,227.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,339.24. The company has a market cap of $85.50 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

