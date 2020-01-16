Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RDS.A. ABN Amro lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of NYSE:RDS.A opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average is $59.01. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $89.54 billion for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

