RWS (LON:RWS) Earns “Hold” Rating from HSBC

HSBC restated their hold rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on RWS from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.09) price target on shares of RWS in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on RWS from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 646.25 ($8.50).

Get RWS alerts:

Shares of RWS stock opened at GBX 612.80 ($8.06) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 630.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 610.15. RWS has a twelve month low of GBX 446 ($5.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 674 ($8.87). The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from RWS’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. RWS’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other RWS news, insider Richard Thompson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.63), for a total value of £5,800,000 ($7,629,571.17).

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.