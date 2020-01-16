Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Ryerson stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 116,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,482. The company has a market capitalization of $425.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. Ryerson has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 71,523 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 42,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ryerson by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ryerson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 138,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

