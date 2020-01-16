Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 364,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 153,584 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 248.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 34,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SFE traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $10.87. 37,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,659. The company has a market capitalization of $224.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.44. Equities analysts anticipate that Safeguard Scientifics will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

