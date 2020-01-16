Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) Insider Acquires £150 in Stock

Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) insider Lance Batchelor purchased 300 shares of Saga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £150 ($197.32).

Lance Batchelor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Lance Batchelor purchased 279 shares of Saga stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £150.66 ($198.18).

Shares of SAGA traded down GBX 2.48 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 47 ($0.62). 5,679,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The company has a market capitalization of $555.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.32. Saga PLC has a one year low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAGA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Saga from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 99.60 ($1.31).

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

