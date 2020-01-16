Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires 2,445 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNLA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of VNLA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,010. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $50.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

