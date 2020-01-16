Sage Capital Advisors llc Boosts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 166.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEL traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.91. The company had a trading volume of 249,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,858. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $100.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.18.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

