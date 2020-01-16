Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 119,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $866,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 250,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after buying an additional 41,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 419,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,200,954. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $221.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.