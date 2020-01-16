Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $13.19 Million Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 8.4% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.21. The stock had a trading volume of 732,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,795. The company has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.47.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

