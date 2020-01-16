Sage Capital Advisors llc Makes New $220,000 Investment in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.28. The company had a trading volume of 54,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,784. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.43 and its 200-day moving average is $195.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.18.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit