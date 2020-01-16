Sage Capital Advisors llc Makes New $220,000 Investment in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.28. The company had a trading volume of 54,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,784. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.43 and its 200-day moving average is $195.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.18.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

