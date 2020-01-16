Sage Capital Advisors llc Raises Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,534 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 2.0% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

NYSE CAH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 44,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,435. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

