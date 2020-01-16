Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF (BATS:GUDB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF (BATS:GUDB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0482 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $50.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00.

