Sai (DAI) Market Cap Reaches $103.13 Million

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Sai has a total market cap of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sai token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $525.39 or 0.06017396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027463 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034707 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00128576 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Sai Token Profile

Sai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

