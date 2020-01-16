Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.53.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.38 and a beta of 2.09.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $472,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,393,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,920,115.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,562. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 524,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,437,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,279,000 after purchasing an additional 508,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

