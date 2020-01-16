Sakura Bloom (SKB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,605.00

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $759,031.00 and approximately $1,605.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sakura Bloom token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Neraex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sakura Bloom Token Profile

Sakura Bloom is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2015. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 tokens. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

