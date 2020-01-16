SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sands China Ltd. operates as a developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau and is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Company’s assets include The Venetian Macao, The Sands Macao and The Plaza Macau. It also provides human resources administration, travel and tourism agency, mall management, ferry transportation and leasing services, procurement, marketing and administrative services. Sands China Ltd. is headquartered in Macau. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on SCHYY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of SCHYY stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $57.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

