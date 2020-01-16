ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Short Interest Up 10.6% in December

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,700 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 524,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $35,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,223.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCSC shares. ValuEngine upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ SCSC traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 58,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.99. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.93 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

