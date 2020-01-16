Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,957 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Schneider National worth $22,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Schneider National by 21.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Schneider National by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Schneider National by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 103,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $23.77. 516,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,300. Schneider National Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schneider National Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

In other Schneider National news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $191,920.00. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $27.00 price objective on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price objective on Schneider National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

