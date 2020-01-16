Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Trading Up 1.2%

Schroder UK Public Private Trust plc (LON:SUPP) shares were up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 34.36 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 33.55 ($0.44), approximately 497,359 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.15 ($0.44).

The firm has a market capitalization of $304.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55.

In other news, insider Scott Brown sold 24,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.49), for a total value of £9,006.17 ($11,847.11).

