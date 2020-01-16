Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Jentner Corp

Jentner Corp cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Jentner Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.16. 388,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,672. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.91. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $97.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1956 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

