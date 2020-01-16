Sciencast Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Paypal during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.09.

PYPL opened at $114.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.73. The firm has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.