Sciencast Management LP Buys New Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAL stock opened at $61.62 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

