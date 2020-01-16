Sciencast Management LP Buys New Stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 48,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL opened at $119.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.58 and a 200-day moving average of $103.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $343,495.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,779 shares of company stock valued at $32,192,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.