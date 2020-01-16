Sciencast Management LP Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 238.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.14. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $819.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.22 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BYD. ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 19,385 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $526,884.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,007.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Larson sold 6,778 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $193,715.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,311 shares of company stock worth $3,002,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

