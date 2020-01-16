Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Shares in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 732.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $108.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.03 and a 200 day moving average of $94.66. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

