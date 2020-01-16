Sciencast Management LP Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,912 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock opened at $300.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.42. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,657 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.