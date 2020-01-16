Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Stock Price Up 17.6%

Scorpio Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) rose 17.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 31,425 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 29,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRCRF)

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Goldwedge property covering an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

