ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Trading Down 1.4%

ScoZinc Mining Ltd (CVE:SZM)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.71, 8,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 10,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and a P/E ratio of -3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the ScoZinc project covering an area of 12,256 hectares of mineral claims located in Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.

