Scry.info (DDD) Reaches Market Cap of $2.59 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Scry.info has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including LBank and Gate.io. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $399,894.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.03652956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00194773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128240 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

