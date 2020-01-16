Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets implantable prosthetic devices to restore some functional vision to blind patients. The Company provides Argus II system, an implantable neurostimulation device for the treatment of outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is headquartered in Sylmar, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EYES. ValuEngine raised Second Sight Medical Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Second Sight Medical Products in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

EYES stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,186. Second Sight Medical Products has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $79.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.21.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 201.34% and a negative net margin of 743.86%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Second Sight Medical Products will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

