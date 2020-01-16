Seele Market Cap Hits $89.39 Million (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Seele token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001470 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Hotbit, DDEX and HADAX. Over the last seven days, Seele has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Seele has a market cap of $89.39 million and $30.12 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Seele

Seele (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . Seele’s official website is seele.pro . Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HADAX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

