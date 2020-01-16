SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target Increased to GBX 990 by Analysts at Bank of America

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its target price increased by Bank of America from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 990 ($13.02) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SGRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of SEGRO to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.67) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of SEGRO to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 869 ($11.43) in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SEGRO has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 846.15 ($11.13).

SGRO traded up GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 886.60 ($11.66). The company had a trading volume of 2,517,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 597.20 ($7.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 903.90 ($11.89). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 880.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 812.26. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29.

In other SEGRO news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Analyst Recommendations for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

