Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stake Cut by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 355,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the period. Selective Insurance Group makes up about 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $23,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGI stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.98. The stock had a trading volume of 188,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,809. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $81.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average of $72.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

