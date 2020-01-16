Selfkey (KEY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.39 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, ABCC, Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $4.46 million and $1.39 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $521.06 or 0.05995089 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00027431 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00034930 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128565 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

KEY is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,952,048,541 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Tidex, RightBTC, Binance, IDEX, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

