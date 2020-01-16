Selz Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 99,100 USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT)

Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in USA Technologies by 137.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 205,470 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in USA Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in USA Technologies by 36.1% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in USA Technologies by 304.2% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 65,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in USA Technologies by 213.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 226,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 153,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

USAT traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.13 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

USA Technologies Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

