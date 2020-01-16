Selz Capital LLC Increases Position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Selz Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 129.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Selz Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Selz Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Nexstar Media Group worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,862,000 after buying an additional 166,961 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 42,717 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. SkyTop Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 144,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after buying an additional 87,933 shares during the period.

Shares of NXST traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.95. 4,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.29. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.79 and a 1-year high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $663.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $248,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.14.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

