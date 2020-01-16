Selz Capital LLC Invests $7.78 Million in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 149,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,000. Graco makes up 1.4% of Selz Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,901,000 after purchasing an additional 517,850 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,260,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,332,000 after purchasing an additional 108,152 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 5.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,039,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Graco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 131,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GGG traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $53.13. 15,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,019. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 17,924 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $864,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $927,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,435.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,249 shares of company stock worth $8,332,009. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

